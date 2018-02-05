Fitness club thank Baffins for helping buy life-saving defibrillator

A FITNESS group has thanked the support of the community for raising £1,500 to install a defibrillator.

Baffins Fit Club unveiled the life-saving equipment on Saturday along with the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Ken Ellcome, together with other city councillors

I am really proud that Baffins has come together to raise the money for the defibrillator. Helen Mayhead

The public access defibrillator is on the outside of the Alderman Lacey library, on Tangiers Road, and will be available 24/7 if needed.

Founders of Baffins Fit Club Helen Mayhead and Julie Fuller came up with the idea of getting the defibrillator and, with the help of group member Kate English, organised fundraisers and got it installed.

Helen said: ‘We are involved with Southsea Parkrun and they wanted to pay for a defibrillator to be installed on the seafront in case it was ever needed by their members.

‘We held a fun run to support them and raised £500 but they only needed half of our donation.

‘So we decided to use the other £250 as a start to our own campaign to get a defibrillator for Baffins.

‘Lots of people run in this area and it has the shops, a park and the pond so is very popular.

‘We thought it would be beneficial to the area so asked businesses and the Baffins Community Association if they would like to support us.’

Thanks to the backing of the community, the fit club raised the £1,500 needed and were given help by Portsmouth City Council in getting the defibrillator and its case installed.

Over the past few years through our Heartbeat campaign The News has been calling on businesses, councils and community groups to band together and get more public access defibrillators available across the area.

Since the launch of the campaign, dozens of defibrillators have been installed at community centres, bus stations, playing fields and outside businesses.

Helen added: ‘I am really proud that Baffins has come together to raise the money for the defibrillator.

‘We are relieved knowing this piece of equipment is nearby if anyone needs it.

‘They really do save lives. We are grateful to everyone who has supported the club.’

Baffins Fit Club, which has 245 members, meet every Monday at 7pm at Baffins Community Centre.

They offer a range of different runs for all abilities. For more information visit baffinsfitclub.co.uk.