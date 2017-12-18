Gosport care home improves to be rated Good by CQC

Have your say

A CARE home has improved to now be rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Shangri-La Residential Home in Lee-on-the-Solent had previously been marked as ‘requires improvement’.

But following a more recent inspection, the home in Milvil Road has made significant improvements and is now rated ‘good’.

The report said: ‘Staff had received an induction into the home and appropriate training, professional development and supervision to enable them to meet people’s individual needs.

‘Staff developed caring and positive relationships with people and were sensitive to their individual choices, treating them with dignity and respect.

‘People were encouraged to maintain relationships that were important to them.’

The home, which can care for up to 26 people, some of which have dementia, was rated good in all five criteria including if it is safe, effective, caring, well-led and responsible.