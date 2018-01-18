GP practice group holds dorp-in sessions on smear test

A GP practice group is holding drop-in sessions for women to learn about and have a smear test.

Hanway Medical Practice is hosting the female-only event every Thursday for the next three weeks, including this evening.

The sessions are only for registered patients of the Hanway Medical Practice, in Portsmouth, who have been invited by their GP to have a smear test.

Sam King, senior nurse at the practice, said: ‘We decided to hold these events as only 65 per cent of women we invited have come for their smear test. The national target is 80 per cent.

‘We wanted to create an evening where there is only female staff and patients where women can learn more about smear tests and then hopefully, have it done.

‘We have refreshments as well and a raffle to make it all relaxing.’

The staff will be at the practice on Stubbington Avenue today between 6pm and 8pm and then at the Hanway Road Practice on January 25 and February 1 between 6pm and 8pm.

Sam added: ‘We made leaflets explaining the smear test and why it’s so important. It was made by women for women.

‘It is very understandable and covers everything women need to know.

‘Having a smear test is important and we want to make women feel as welcome as possible.’