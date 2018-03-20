Grandmother tackles walk for hospice that cared for her granddaughter

IN MEMORY of her granddaughter, a grandmother is lacing up her walking boots for a 26-mile charity ramble to raise money for the hospice that helped their family.

Fiona Woodham from Denmead was left heartbroken when her granddaughter Lylah-Rose was stillborn in August last year but thanks to the staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham was revived 20 minutes later.

Her granddaughter was able to be at home for several weeks before she passed away at two months old.

Naomi House & Jacksplace provided support to the family throughout the ordeal.

Fiona said: ‘I cannot put into words the difference that their care, love and understanding of our hurt and needs made, to not only Laura and her husband Darren but also the entire family including Lylah’s great-grandparents and great-aunt.

‘Naomi House made such a very real, positive difference to what has been an awful time, and they continue to help families like ours.’

The 50-year-old employee from Taylor Made Computer Solutions in Fareham will walk from Winchester to Salisbury on June 3, with her husband Paul, to raise £750 for the charity.

Fiona said: ‘Having gone through all this we wanted something positive to do together.

‘Our normal weekend walks tend to have pub stops factored in but I don’t think there’ll be time for that with 26 miles to cover.’

Fiona is being supported by her colleagues at Taylor Made, who have rallied round to sponsor her.

Nigel Taylor, managing director, said: ‘We are all so proud of what a strong and caring woman Fiona is.

‘We know she’s been a huge support to her daughter and rest of her family throughout this difficult time and we’ll be cheering her on like mad,’ he added.

To sponsor Fiona and her husband Paul visit justgiving.com/fundraising/fiona-woodham-clarendon-way-walk