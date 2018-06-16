Havant fitness friends strip off to wash - and buff up - cars for cancer charity

Have your say

IN THE time it takes for us to wash your car, you could have been checked for prostate cancer.

That was the message as a group of gym friends stripped down to their underwear in a charity fundraiser.

Naked Butler Charity Car Wash was held in Southbourne to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Tracey Baker.

The Naked Butler Charity Car Wash raised hundreds of pounds for Prostate Cancer UK after people flooded to the Traveller’s Joy, in Southbourne, near Emsworth, today.

Enjoying drinks and cocktails from the pub, people donated cash as the lads washed their cars.

The event was organised by Joe Morley who said he was pleased with how it went.

‘We had about eight to 10 cars turn up in the first hour,’ he said.

It isn’t just about raising money, it is about raising awareness too. Joe Morley

‘So it has gone really well and people have been really generous.

‘We asked for a minimum donation of £5 but people have been giving more.

‘This is the first time I have done something like this and it has been a real laugh. I am glad with how well it went.’

People from across the area travelled to Southbourne to have their cars washed by the scantily-clad men.

Naked Butler Charity Car Wash was held in Southbourne to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Tracey Baker

Tracey Baker, from Portsmouth, went along to have her bright pink Audi cleaned.

She said: ‘It is really great what they are doing. I told my friends about it and they are travelling from Portsmouth to come along.’

Joe, who owns butler in the buff company Crack’N’Service hoped to raise between £500 and £1,000.

He was optimistic they would reach their target.

The 26-year-old added: ‘It isn’t just about raising money, it is about raising awareness too.

‘In the time it takes to wash someone’s car, they could have gone and got themselves checked for prostate cancer.

‘I heard on the radio that men don’t go to get checked or even know what the symptoms are.

‘Prostate Cancer UK is a brilliant cause and something everyone should be aware of.’