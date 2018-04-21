Hayling Island takeaway to sell £1 meals to support worthy causes

THREE organisations, including a hospital ward which cared for a young girl when she had a brain tumour, will benefit from a charity event.

Whistler’s Fish and Chips, on Hayling Island and in Westbourne, are selling meals for only £1 on Monday.

Extra money donated through generous customers will be given to Hayling Voluntary Services while items donated such as toys, books, puzzles and DVDs will be given to the Children’s Neuro Ward at Southampton General Hospital.

The ward was chosen after Whistler’s was told about eight-year-old Mia Casey, who lives locally, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last November.

She was treated by the Children’s Neuro Ward and her mum Jess Casey said they were grateful to have the takeaway’s support. She said: ‘The Neuro Ward at Southampton are amazing.

‘Mia was diagnosed with a brain tumour when an optician at Specsavers noticed something wrong. We took her to Queen Alexandra Hospital where a scan revealed the tumour.

‘She was then transferred to Southampton and 12 hours later, had the tumour removed. She is now stable.

‘The doctors and nurses were fantastic and their work often goes unnoticed.

‘We are really grateful to Whistler’s for choosing the hospital, it means a lot.’

The family are also looking to help the Brain Tumour Charity themselves, which has provided them with a support worker.

Jess added: ‘They have been incredible. We have got so much support from their volunteers and we wanted to give something back. We have held one fundraiser and will hopefully do more in the future.

‘I just wanted to raise awareness of the fantastic work they do too.’

Customers to Whistler’s will be able to enjoy cod and chips or sausage and chips for £1 on Monday between 11.30am and 2pm and between 4.30pm and 9.30pm.

Lin Green, chairman of Hayling Voluntary Service which takes patients to and from medical appointments, said the support from Whistler’s would keep them going for another year.

‘We were staggered when we found out they were fundraising for us,’ she said.

‘The money will act as a safety net for everything we need for the next year.

‘It is brilliant to have this support and we are so grateful to Whistler’s.’

The event is also collecting items for Helping Hands Portsmouth which supports the homeless. People can donate sleeping bags, socks, crisps, hot chocolate and long-life milk.

This is the sixth year Whistler’s has held a St George’s Day fundraiser.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We’re really proud to have raised thousands of pounds for various local causes.

‘It’s such a fantastic atmosphere and the support from our customers is always second to none.’