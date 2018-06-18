Inspirational Loyd finishes Gosport Golden Mile race months after leg amputation

‘IT IS incredible, I never thought I would get to this point so quickly.’

That was the message from inspirational Loyd Durham after he crossed the finish line of the Gosport Golden Mile 19 weeks after having his right leg amputated.

17/06/2018 The Gosport Golden Mile races have taken place at Stokes Bay. Loyd Durham. Picture Ian Hargreaves (180617_athletics) PPP-180617-192358006

The 41-year-old took part in the annual race at Stokes Bay, cheered on by his family, friends and members of Gosport Road Runners Club.

Loyd decided to get his leg amputated after complications arose following a crash on his bike in 2014. He has Type 1 diabetes and injuries from the crash led to him suffering charcot disease and severe pain in his foot.

He knew having the amputation meant he would be able to get back into running and his determination paid off yesterday with him completing the race.

He said: ‘It was amazing. It was very emotional and it is a moment I have been building up to for the past 19 weeks.

‘This was always the goal, to get back to running and my community.

‘It was an incredibly proud moment to have all my family here.

‘Having them cheering me on gave me the extra push to keep going and not give up.’

Loyd prepared for the mile run by having intensive physiotherapy at Portsmouth Enablement Centre, doing core and strength exercises and doing road runs with fellow members of the Gosport Road Runners.

17/06/2018 ''The Gosport Golden Mile races have taken place at Stokes Bay. Loyd Durham.'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180617_athletics) PPP-180617-191759006

He always wanted to get back into running, he admitted he did not expect it to be so soon.

‘Wanting to run again is the reason I got my leg amputated,’ he said. ‘I was optimistic I was going to achieve it but I never actually believed I would be here, having finished the Gosport Golden Mile so soon after having the amputation. I had a back-up run planned for January but it feels amazing to have been able to do this one.’

After the race, Loyd, his family and Gosport Road Runners celebrated at the Bayside Cabin.

Geoff O’Flanagan, vice-chairman of the running club, congratulated Loyd.

He said: ‘Everyone here is so proud of how far you have come.

‘Today, you demonstrated what an inspiration you are.’

Loyd has now set his sights on future challenges where he will have a prosthetic blade thanks to generous people in Gosport raising the £7,000 needed for it.

He said: ‘I have a triathlon planned in the summer and a 10km too.

‘I want to thank all the wonderful people who have helped make this happen.’