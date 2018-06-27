Masterchef winner cooks meals at Titchfield’s Breast Cancer Haven fundraiser

Have your say

MASTERCHEF winner Jane Devonshire hosted a dinner to raise thousands of pounds for a centre supporting women with cancer.

The 2016 television programme winner cooked an exclusive feast for 50 guests.

The night was fundraising for the Breast Cancer Haven Wessex centre, in Titchfield, and was hosted by BBC South Today presenter Sally Taylor.

The centre, on The Square, supports women at all stages of breast cancer.

The evening raised almost £7,000.

Jane said: ‘Breast Cancer Haven is a charity so close to my heart, as I have used the services they offer on my own cancer journey.

‘It was a real privilege to work with them for this amazing event.’

The guests were treated to peach bellinis on the terrace at the Long Barn in Alresford.

The four-course meal included trout from the area and wasabi, lamb cooked two ways and cheese donated by Hampshire and Isle of Wight cheese companies.

A raffle was held to boost donations with prizes from Limewood Hotel, Moda Rosa, Miele, Dualit, Snow Finel and a chocolate making course from a former head pastry chef at The Ritz.

Sally Taylor, chairman of the development board of Breast Cancer Haven, said: ‘What a superb night. I’m so grateful to Jane for the fantastic food she produced.

‘Thank you to everyone who supported us and made the evening so special as well as raising vital money.’