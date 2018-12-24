Meet the QA Hospital heroes who will be working hard this Christmas

IT IS no small sacrifice to give up your Christmas to look after others.

But for staff members at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham they will be working hard, and working together, to give our loved ones in hospital the treatment they deserve.

Junior doctor Matthew Smith. Picture: Supplied

Some of the hospital’s most unsung heroes at this time are on the Blood Sciences team.

The 21-strong team is responsible for receiving, requesting, testing and validating all inpatient and outpatient samples.

Kelly Petter, a haematology and transfusion bio medical scientist, said: ‘Christmas lightens the mood within the department.

‘I know that there are people and patients in the hospital who still need results to manage their care, so I am happy to do my bit to help, no matter what time of year.’

Junior doctor Shreya Churgh. Picture: Supplied

Junior doctor Matthew Smith will be working on the surgical wards at QA Hospital for the first time this Christmas.

Dr Smith says he is happy to be at the hospital, looking after and spending time with people who need his care.

He explained: ‘Working over Christmas means that I can be there for people who can’t be at home.

‘I love getting to know my colleagues and helping patients with the small things, like good pain relief.

Donna Haselip, a sister in endoscopy. Picture: Supplied

On the Acute Medical Unit, consultant Stephen Hill, 41, will be working Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Although Stephen loves spending time with his family over Christmas, he is dedicated to proving the best care for his patients.

He explained: ‘We all take it in turns to be here over Christmas and make sure that every patient in need gets the same care and treatment that we would give on any other day of the year.

‘Every year we have a medical Christmas quiz with all the junior doctors and we split into two teams. It’s kind of become a tradition.’

Also on the Acute Medical Unit is junior doctor Shreya Chugh.

The 25-year-old will be working the night shifts on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

She said: ‘I like rotating around different specialties and learning from seniors on each one.

‘For example, on my acute block I am learning a lot about the role of anaesthetists and how to optimise patients for surgery.’

Donna Haselip, 57, is a sister in endoscopy.

She said: ‘Christmas is an especially enjoyable time of the year as the whole department gets in to the festive spirit by decorating the department to make our patients feel at ease.’