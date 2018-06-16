MP praises work of carers in Portsmouth

THE hard work and dedication of carers in Portsmouth has been recognised by MP for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan.

Mr Morgan visited Portsmouth Carers Centre where he met with staff and some unpaid carers from across the city, listened to concerns and offered his support.

He said: ‘It was good to be able to show my support for the carers in our great city by meeting with representatives this week.

‘I know how valuable support to carers is.

‘Unpaid carers make a huge contribution to our communities in Portsmouth, providing vital and often hidden support to friends and family members. It is right that we value them and ensure they have the right support at the right time.’