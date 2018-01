Have your say

NEARLY 100 nurse and GP appointments were missed at a town’s medical centre last month.

At Gosport Medical Centre in Bury Road, a total of 94 booked appointments were not attended throughout the month of December.

According to the medical centre, this equates to more than 16 hours which were wasted.

To contact Gosport Medical Centre to cancel an appointment, people can call (023) 9258 3302.