New exercise class for older people in Gosport

OLDER people will be able to keep fit and be healthy with the start of a series of new exercise clubs.

Brendoncare Clubs, a charity which runs over 90 groups for older people including in Gosport, is launching its Silver Circuit groups later this month.

The new classes will offer circuit-based activities with gentle exercises to benefit the whole body and increase core strength.

Keeping active in older age helps to lower rates of heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

It is also linked with a lower risk of falling and better overall health and fitness.

Samantha Agnew, head of club services for Brendoncare, said: ‘Gentle exercise has benefits for us all and this remains important as we get older.

‘Our current exercise clubs have proved immensely popular with members and we are pleased to be able to start this new club in Gosport.

‘We invite local people to come along and find out more.’

The Silver Circuits club is the latest offering from Brendoncare Clubs.

It launches on Wednesday, January 17 and is £4 a session on a pay as you go basis.

They will run weekly between 5pm and 6pm at the Club Hampshire Centre, at The Anchorage, off Willis Road, Gosport.

The exercise sessions will be run by a professional instructor.

Brendoncare is also looking for volunteers to help support with setting up the room, help with refreshments and to act as treasurer for the group.

The organisation also offers social clubs, singing groups and lunch clubs.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Silver Circuit group should call 01962 852133 or visit brendoncare.org.uk/clubs