Nominate your NHS heroes who deserve recognition

Have your say

FROM life-saving surgeons and caring health assistants to hard-working administrators and dedicated GPs, our NHS is full of unsung heroes.

In less than four weeks, the NHS marks its 70th anniversary with a host of events happening across the Portsmouth area to celebrate the occasion.

The News and Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, have teamed up to put on a tea party for health employees who have made a difference.

We want our readers to get involved and nominate people who they think deserve a relaxing afternoon away from their busy work lives.

Hosted at QA, the event on July 3 will be a chance for staff to exchange stories, enjoy some food and drink and celebrate the NHS’s 70th anniversary.

People can nominate a GP they visit regularly, a paramedic who gave them treatment, a volunteer who helped them find the way through a hospital or a welcoming receptionist. NHS staff can also put worthy colleagues forward.

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, said: ‘This is a good way for people in Portsmouth and the surrounding area to thank our NHS employees.

‘We want people to nominate those they feel deserve an afternoon of celebration and recognition.

‘There are thousands of people including frontline and backroom staff who make a difference to the service we receive.

‘This can be anyone within the organisation and I cannot wait to see some of the employees put forward and the reasons for their nominations.’

Earlier this year, The News launched its NHS70 campaign to share stories of colleagues and patients about what the NHS means to them.

This has involved long-term employees, staff being invited to Buckingham Palace for Royal garden parties, and people who owe the NHS their lives.

All have first-hand experience of how vital the service is and how crucial it is that it continues.

*Nominations can be sent using the form found in our print edition.

Alternatively, email the following information to ellie.pilmoor@thenews.co.uk:

Nominee

Name

Job Title

Organisation

Place of Work

Contact Number (if known)

Nominator

Name

Address

Contact number

Reason for nomination