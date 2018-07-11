Nurse tells of pride at royal accolade in  special year for NHS

DEDICATED nurse Kathryn Hammond has been honoured by being given the title of Queen’s Nurse.

The Solent NHS Trust employee joins around just 16 others in Hampshire who have been put forward for the achievement since it began.

Kathryn, who is a modern matron within Solent’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), travelled to London to take part in the official ceremony.

She said: ‘Receiving the title means a personal recognition of the contribution I have made to children and young people throughout my career.

‘I am very proud to be a nurse, especially one within CAMHS, and this award recognises this.

‘The award will also provide me with further opportunities to initiate and assist with local practice developments through a national and regional networking process with other Queen’s Nurses.’

The Queen’s Nurse title is open to individuals who want to demonstrate their commitment to patient-centred values and continually improving practice. Achieving it enables nurses to join a growing network of like-minded others, marking the beginning of a process of learning and leadership.

It is part of the Queen’s Nursing Institute, a charity which helps improve the care of people in the community.

Kathryn added: ‘I am very grateful to two of my clients as well as my manager, Sonia King, who contributed to my application process.

‘I was so excited to go to London and receive my new title.’

Kate Slater, head of integrated early help and prevention, said Kathryn’s achievement was very well-deserved.

‘Kathryn should be very proud of this achievement, which is a testament to her skill, tenacity and dedication to the profession,’ she said.

‘She is an inspiration to us all and, hopefully, because of her achievement, even more nurses will aspire to become a Queen’s Nurse too.’

Kathryn’s achievement comes the same year the NHS is celebrating its 70th anniversary. The landmark was marked on July 5 with parties, including one held by Solent NHS Trust, and one at Queen Alexandra Hospital joint-organised by The News.