Pharmacist helping breastfeeding mums gets top honour from prime minister

A PHARMACIST supporting mothers who breastfeed said she was delighted to be given a top honour by the prime minister.

Dr Wendy Jones received a Point of Light by Theresa May for her work in advising mums which medication is safe to use while they breastfeed.

I have been lucky to be able to use my professional skills as a pharmacist in combination with that passion to support mothers Wendy Jones

Twenty years ago, she founded the Breastfeeding Network’s national Drugs in Breastmilk helpline, providing advice to more than 7,000 women every year. As well as the network, she has written several books and liaises with healthcare professionals.

Wendy, from the Meon Valley area, said: ‘I am delighted to receive the Points of Light Award, not just for myself but on behalf of all the volunteers around the UK who, like me, support breastfeeding mothers.

‘It is odd to think that a brief remark by a midwife 34 years ago that I was good at breastfeeding brought me to this point.

‘I have been lucky to be able to use my professional skills as a pharmacist in combination with that passion to support mothers.

‘I hope this award will help me to highlight the need for professionals and families to be given evidence-based information on the safety of drugs in breastmilk to guide and inform their decisions.’

Wendy went to London to get the Point of Light award from her MP George Hollingbery. It recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community.

In a personal letter to Wendy, Mrs May said: ‘You have created a successful and pioneering model which provides mothers with the information they need to make informed decisions about using medications and treatments while breastfeeding.’

Mr Hollingbery added: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to meet Wendy again and present her with her award and a letter from the prime minister.

‘She has done so much in the Meon Valley and Portsmouth to help breastfeeding mothers with information and advice.’