Pick up a unity band to help fight against cancer

PEOPLE are being urged to show support for those affected by cancer on World Cancer Day.

Cancer Research UK is calling on Hampshire residents to make a donation for a unity band before February 4.

Money raised through unity band donations will help to fund research into treatments and cures for cancer.

Jenny Makin, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Hampshire, said: ‘World Cancer Day is a great opportunity for people to show solidarity with everyone whose life has been touched by cancer.

‘From patients currently going through treatment, to survivors, to friends and family of those with the disease, it’s a way to show that, together, we are a powerful force against the disease.’

‘We want to give more good news to people with cancer and their families.

‘More donations for more bands means more money to help fund research – so we hope everyone gets behind World Cancer Day.’

Unity bands are available in all Cancer Research UK stores.