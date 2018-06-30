Portsmouth hospital staff raise cash for new charity

Have your say

FUNDRAISING efforts by a hospital and a separate £1,000 donation have helped kick-start a new charity to support bereaved parents.

Hannah Henriques, who works in the operating theatres at St Mary’s Treatment Centre in Milton, Portsmouth, lost her daughter Beau in 2015, at the age of five.

Beau was born with a congenital heart defect and died during surgery attempting to improve her condition.

To commemorate her life, and support families who have suffered the loss of a child, Hannah has started the Beau Halo Trust.

A team of 20 from the treatment centre took part in the Portsmouth Dragon Boat festival last month and raised nearly £2,000.

Hannah then applied to Care UK’s Working in the Community fund to boost the total and the committee awarded the new charity £1,000.

She said: ‘We will bring emotional, financial and practical support to those who need help following a bereavement.’