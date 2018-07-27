Portsmouth MP calls for funding to help with A&E development

MP Stephen Morgan has called for more funding to be given to improve the emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital which is ‘not fit for purpose’.

The Portsmouth South Labour MP has written to Matt Hancock, the secretary of state for health and social care.

In his letter, Mr Morgan said demand for urgent care in the area has grown and A&E is in need of a department to reflect this increase in demand.

He wrote: ‘Our city is ably served by the Queen Alexandra Hospital. Like any hospital, it has its challenges, but Portsmouth people hold it in high regard and it touches so many families’ lives in my constituency.

‘On Wednesday at oral questions I had hoped to raise with you Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust’s proposal for the redevelopment of the emergency department.

‘The department dates back to 1979 and since its opening has seen daily attendance rise to almost 400 patients.

‘Demand for urgent care continues to grow and our city desperately needs improvements to infrastructure to ease pressure. Simply put, the A&E at the QA is no longer fit for purpose. Staff, and the patients they care for, deserve infrastructure suited to modern demands.

‘I therefore urge you to support the Trust’s proposal and provide Portsmouth with the investment that, historically, we have not seen.’