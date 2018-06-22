Portsmouth mum to lead London protest for cystic fibrosis drug

Have your say

CAMPAIGNERS fighting for the NHS to provide a life-changing drug to treat cystic fibrosis are protesting in London today.

Portsmouth mum Gemma Weir is leading the march through the capitol on the national awareness day Wear Yellow Day for Cystic Fibrosis.

As previously reported in The News, people from across the country are backing calls for drug Orkambi to be available for free on the NHS.

It comes as currently, it is only available privately due to its cost of £104,000 per patient per year.

Pharmaceutical company Vertex is in talks with NHS England and have held several meetings.

The protest in London will be outside Vertex’s headquarters before heading to the Department of Health and Social Care and then Westminster.

Afterwards Gemma, who’s four-year-old daughter Ivy has cystic fibrosis, will be meeting with representatives from Vertex.

Elsewhere, people will be supporting the awareness day by wearing yellow and posting pictures on social media of them showing support.