Portsmouth students reach abseil fundraising target

TWO student volunteers raised more than £400 by abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower.

Dan Buckwell, 25, and Andrew Simpson, 21, both from the University of the Portsmouth, took on the challenge for St John Ambulance.

The pair are volunteer first aiders so know first-hand how important the service is.

Thanks to generous donations, they raised £425 - £25 more than their target.

Dan, a cybersecurity and forensic computing student, said: ‘We wanted to give something back to the St John Ambulance that has provided so much opportunity, training and friendship to us.’