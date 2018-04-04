Praise for career open day at QA Hospital

ORGANISERS of a career open day said it was a big success.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, held its career and apprenticeship open day to show what jobs are on offer.

More than 1,000 people attended the event looking at a range of career opportunities and learning more from current staff.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We were delighted to welcome over 1,000 people who had the chance to find out more about the exciting opportunities and different career pathways we offer. The day was a huge success, thank you to everyone for their support.’