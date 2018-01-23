QA Hospital fundraising manager organises fundraising events

Have your say

THE fundraising manager at Queen Alexandra Hospital will be walking the Great Wall of China for charity.

Victoria Greenshields, who is part of the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity team based at the Cosham site, is raising money for the Children’s Bubbles Fund – which funds equipment for the Children’s Assessment Unit.

In September, Victoria will be challenging herself to walk the Great Wall in China and boosted donations by holding a cake sale yesterday in the hospital’s main atrium.

She said: ‘I’m fundraising for the Children’s Bubbles Fund because it’s a great department and the nurses and consultants do an amazing job.

‘Their fundraising efforts are very inspiring, so I just wanted to contribute a little bit to that.’