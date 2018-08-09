QA Hospital inspection: Health watchdog will work with hospital to make improvements

THE NHS organisation in charge of funding for health services in the area said they welcome the latest report on Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Dr Linda Collie, clinical leader for Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group and speaking on behalf of commissioners across Portsmouth and south east Hampshire, said they will be working with QA to help with their improvements.

Read more: Inspection finds QA staff have hope for future as boss vows to make further improvements

It comes after the health watchdog found while some areas of the Cosham hospital had improved, other had not.

She said: ‘We welcome this very thorough report - it clearly highlights both the very real progress already being delivered by the staff at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, and also the improvements that still need to be made.

Read More: How each of QA Hospital’s departments rated in latest inspection

‘The inspectors make clear the new leadership team at the trust is making progress, and that positive approach is something local NHS commissioners fully recognise as well.

‘However, I think we all know that staff at the hospital continue to work under great pressure, and as commissioners we are supporting the trust to enable those frontline teams to deliver an excellent service more consistently.

‘The scale of this challenge means that it will inevitably take some time before the improvements we all want to see are secured, and sustained.

‘As well as working directly with the trust, commissioners are also working with all organisations in the local health and care system to join up services more effectively, and so improve the care local people receive.’