QA Hospital team spend day sharing ideas and celebrating members

A TEAM had a successful away day to share new ideas, understand each other’s roles and celebrate individual members.

The rheumatology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, held the annual event to look at what they have achieved in the past year and what improvements they can make.

The staff also presented a cheque of £337 to Partners and Friends Through Pain.

Colin Beevor, matron and service manager, said: ‘Sometimes we forget to acknowledge what we achieve over a period of time. Our working days are busy and therefore we often forget to celebrate individual staff members and department successes.

‘We celebrated team members graduations and patient and public work.

‘We also shared innovative ways of providing support and team wellbeing.’

The day was also spent training, understanding other’s roles and then looked to ways of making the department more paper-light with its processes.