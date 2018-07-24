QA Hospital uses extra beds to deal with ‘black alert’

EXTRA beds are being used to help Queen Alexandra Hospital deal with an increase of patients.

The Cosham hospital saw ‘record’ numbers through its emergency department on Sunday as temperatures continue to rise.

It spent Monday on ‘black alert’ meaning pressure on the local system leaves it unable to deliver comprehensive care. The level has since been de-esculated to red.

A spokeswoman said: ‘While there remains significant demand for our urgent care services, our staff are working extremely hard to ensure patients are seen and treated as quickly as possible.

‘We are working closely with our partners in primary care, community providers and social care to ensure all preventative measures are taken.

‘We are monitoring our staffing levels on a daily basis to ensure we can continue to care for our patients safely and take action as required.

‘Since the weekend we have used a small number of escalation beds in order to maintain the flow of patients through the hospital.’