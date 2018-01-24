Recruitment day for ambulance service

AN AMBULANCE service is holding the second of its annual recruitment open days this Saturday.

South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) is hosting the event for people looking to start work, have a change in career or who are returning to work after a break.

The open day will have current staff speaking about the different roles as well as live demonstrations, tours of the centre and vehicles and details on current vacancies.

Scas has emergency and non-emergency roles which are full-time, part-time and flexible hours. It is between 10am and 2pm at Southern House, Sparrowgrove, in Otterbourne.