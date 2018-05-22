REGIONAL: Parents urged to get children vaccinated after measles outbreak at school

MEDICAL professionals are urging parents to get their children vaccinated after an outbreak of measles at a school.

Special clinics are being set up to combat the continued outbreak of measles among schoolchildren at Chichester High School with 15 cases reported in the last few weeks.

Picture: Owen Humphreys

Public Health England is urging those in the area to ensure everyone in their family has received two doses of MMR vaccine, and to be aware of the symptoms of measles.

Dr Sarah Lock from PHE South East said: ‘While measles has, until now, been relatively uncommon in England thanks to the MMR vaccine, those who are unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, remain susceptible to the disease.

‘We are taking this action to protect the spread of infection to other members of the community, by offering the vaccination directly to those pupils at to the school as well as the wider schools area.’

The vaccine can be obtained free of charge at the GP surgery.

Head teacher Yasmin Maskatiya said: ‘We have been concerned about the cases of measles and we understand this can be a worrying time for our families, children and staff.

‘We wish the children who have contracted measles a speedy recovery to good health.

‘However, as we always find here at Chichester High School, we have had a fantastic response from our school, parents and local community.

‘We are very grateful to PHEwhich has provided amazing support and we are very pleased to be working in partnership to offer the MMR vaccinations at the school.’

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can lead to serious complications.