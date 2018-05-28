Spinnaker Tower turns purple to support stroke association

Have your say

A LANDMARK shone purple to show its support for people who have had a stroke.

The Spinnaker Tower turned the colour as part of the Stroke Association’s national awareness month, Make May Purple.

During the evening, which was held recently, stroke survivors, their carers and staff and volunteers from the charity went to Gunwharf Quays to see the tower turn purple.

They all dressed in the colour to show their support and raise awareness among the shoppers.

Tammy Angus, community and events fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: ‘It was fantastic to see the Spinnaker Tower turn purple to raise awareness of Make May Purple.

‘We hope it will help put the spotlight on stroke and people affected.

‘In the UK stroke is the leading cause of disability and there are 1.2 million people living with the physical and emotional after-effects.

‘The money raised through Make May Purple for Stroke will enable the charity to support many more stroke survivors regain their independence.

‘Make May Purple is a fun and easy way for everyone to show their support for stroke survivors.

‘We’ve had people wear purple, dye their hair purple and decorate their office or school in purple.’

To find out more about the work of the Stroke Association, and how to get involved, visit stroke.org.uk