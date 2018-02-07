Survey shows women have more positive experience of pregnancy

THE majority of women are having a positive experience of maternity care and treatment within the NHS, according to a survey.

Health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found women were happy about improvements in choice of where they can give birth, quality of information and access to help.

They were asked questions about all aspects of their maternity care from the first time they saw a clinician or midwife, during labour and birth and the care provided at home in the weeks following the arrival of their baby.

As previously reported in The News, maternity care in Portsmouth has seen an improvement thanks to the hard work of staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The 24/7 Maternity Assessment Unit was set up in June 2015 and, since then, the number of stillborns in Portsmouth has steadily reduced.

In 2015, there were 4.7 stillbirths per 1,000 compared to 3.5 per 1,000 in 2016. For 2017, although figures are yet to be officially analysed and confirmed, the rate is currently projected at 2.2 per 1,000 births.

The results from the CQC show, across the country, women were generally more positive about their experiences at every stage of care.

Professor Ted Baker, the CQC’s chief inspector of hospitals, said: ‘This year’s survey shows some very positive results.

‘This is a testament to efforts and dedication of staff working hard to provide care for pregnant women and new mothers across the country.’