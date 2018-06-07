Talk and fundraiser for new ‘Ville breathing group

Have your say

A NEW group which has been kick-started to help people who suffer from breathing difficulties will debut next month.

Breathe Easy, of the patient support arm of the British Lung Foundation, will begin on Wednesday, July 4.

Set to be held at Waterlooville Community Centre, the support initiative will begin life with a talk from a respiratory consultant who works at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

From 2pm on the day, Dr Tom Brown will be on-hand to discuss breathing issues with visitors – teaching them how to make life easier while facing them.

Additionally, the group will assemble at a fundraising garden party at 50 Gladys Avenue, Waterlooville, at 2pm on July 1.