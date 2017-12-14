Team of elves have information stall at QA Hospital on dementia

Have your say

VISITORS to Queen Alexandra Hospital were welcomed by charity staff dressed as elves.

The group from the Alzheimer’s Society were taking part in the charity’s national fundraiser Elf Day to help raise awareness for dementia.

As well as dressing up, the team had a stall with information leaflets and items people could buy for a donation.

Cliff Cropley, from the Alzheimer’s Society, said: ‘It is great to have the opportunity to visit QA Hospital on Elf Day and raise awareness for dementia.

‘We have been telling people about the support we provide and there has been a lot of interest and enquiries.

‘This is something the charity does nationwide and we were keen to get involved in Portsmouth.’

For more information on the charity visit alzheimers.org.uk.