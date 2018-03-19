Telephone numbers for city hospital are changed

Have your say

TELEPHONE numbers for a city hospital have been changed.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust has confirmed a number of direct lines to St Mary’s Hospital have been updated.

Patients can now contact the Milton Road centre’s reception on 0300 123 6610.

The following departments have also been changed:

n Amulree day hospital – (023) 8054 0393

n Maternity unit – (023) 8054 0777

n Dermatology – (023) 8054 0430

n Orthotics and prosthetics – (023) 8054 0420 and (023) 8054 0440

Callers to old numbers will be re-directed.