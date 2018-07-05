Vintage party for NHS staff

The massive ASDA store at Bedhampton, Havant in Hampshire was chosen by their Head Office for Asda Havant & Asda Waterlooville to be the only Asda in the country to host an event to celebrate 70 years of the NHS and to raise money for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity. Picture: Malcolm Wells
Geoffrey Joy, 77, from Hilsea, wants to thank the NHS as it turns 70 for giving him treatment for 63 years of its existence. Picture: Sarah Standing (180546-8718)

IN CELEBRATION of the NHS on its 70th birthday, staff at Asda in Havant hosted an outdoor vintage tea party for their community.

The store’s community champion Katy Trapani and fellow colleagues welcomed NHS workers and customers to have a cup of tea and a slice of cake while listening to local swing band Champagne at the Blitz.

Katy said: ‘The party was amazing and everyone such a great time.

‘The atmosphere was incredible.’

All donations from the party went to local NHS charity, Portsmouth Hospitals.

Today all stores with a café will also be offering a free cup of tea or coffee to NHS staff or employees by simply showing an NHS ID card.