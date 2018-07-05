Vintage party for NHS staff

IN CELEBRATION of the NHS on its 70th birthday, staff at Asda in Havant hosted an outdoor vintage tea party for their community.

The store’s community champion Katy Trapani and fellow colleagues welcomed NHS workers and customers to have a cup of tea and a slice of cake while listening to local swing band Champagne at the Blitz.

Katy said: ‘The party was amazing and everyone such a great time.

‘The atmosphere was incredible.’

All donations from the party went to local NHS charity, Portsmouth Hospitals.

Today all stores with a café will also be offering a free cup of tea or coffee to NHS staff or employees by simply showing an NHS ID card.