A FUNDRAISING night will be raising money and awareness for prostate cancer.

The Fox and Hounds in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville, will be hosting a fundraising event on Friday, April 27, from 8-9pm, with live music from band Marvels and an auction.

The fundraisier is in support of pub regular Steve Rowlands, 54 from Waterlooville, who is in remission after battling prostate cancer himself.

Steve will be cycling from London to Amsterdam later this year for charity.