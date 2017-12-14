Yummy treats raise cash for life-saving equipment for premature babies at QA Hospital

Have your say

HUNDREDS of delicious treats were on sale to raise money for a charity supporting families with premature babies.

Ickle Pickles had the cake sale at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, to raise money for life-saving equipment for the site’s neo-natal intensive care unit.

The charity sell the baked goods in the main atrium every month.

Lorraine Blackburn said: ‘This is always a good fundraiser for us and this month’s has been really good.

‘Depending on how busy we are, we raise between £300 and £700 per bake sale.

‘It is also good to be here if people have questions about what we do or what the money will be used for.

‘At the moment we are fundraising to purchase the life-saving equipment they use.’

For more information visit icklepickles.org.