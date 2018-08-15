Heavy rain to put dampener on A Level Results Day in Portsmouth 

A-Level Results Day is set to be a wash-out in Portsmouth as heavy rain looks to put a dampener on celebrations.

Rain is expected to fall across the city for much of the day tomorrow as students collect their exam results after weeks of anticipation.

Heavy rain is set to hit Portsmouth

Schools will be open from 8.30am tomorrow as youngsters in Portsmouth find out if they have achieved the grades needed to make it into university.

However the weather is looking far from ideal for pupils who are looking to celebrate.

Here is what the Met Office is forecasting for tomorrow:

Portsmouth

Rain is being forecast for Portsmouth tomorrow – with highs of 19C and lows of 13C.

There will be light rain at 9am followed by heavy rain between 10am and 3pm, with light showers until 4pm.

It will be cloudy for the rest of the day.

Gosport

Heavy rain will fall in Gosport for much of the day tomorrow – with highs of 19C and lows of 13C.

There will be light rain at 9am followed by heavy rain between 10am and 3pm, with light showers until 4pm.

Havant

Rain will fall on Havant tomorrow – with highs of 19C and lows of 12C.

There will be light rain between 9am and midday followed by heavy rain until 3pm, with light showers until 4pm.

Fareham

Heavy rain will put a dampener on A-Level celebrations in Fareham – with highs of 19C and lows of 12C.

It will fall between 9am and 5pm.

Waterlooville

Waterlooville is set for rain for much of the day tomorrow – with highs of 19C and lows of 11C.

There will be light rain at 9am followed by heavy rain between 10am and 3pm, with light showers until 4pm.

Hayling Island

Rain will fall in Hayling Island tomorrow – with highs of 19C and lows of 12C.

There will be light rain between 9am and midday followed by heavy rain until 3pm, with light showers until 4pm.

