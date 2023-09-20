“Helping my daughter has led to a healthier heart and a happier me”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wendy Wingate, 74, was persuaded by her daughter Sharon Logan, a newly qualified Slimming World consultant, to join her Emsworth group on her first night in January for some moral support.

Wendy recalled: “Sharon asked me to join her group as she wanted support and new members.

"I have struggled with my weight my whole life and have tried everything, but the last few years I have relied on calorie counting.”

Then - Wendy with daughter Sharon in 2009...

Wendy has had major health issues, including a heart attack in 2006, being diagnosed type 2 diabetic, and having breast cancer in 2014. As a result, she is on a lot of medication.

“After my heart attack I had lost five stone on my own through calorie counting, but recently things had stalled and I’d gained a little back.

"I felt fed up and was really bored with my meals and being so restricted to keep my calories on track. I wasnt eating much and thought the weight gain was due to my age and medication.

“Even though I knew Sharon had lost weight with success, I was very nervous of joining her group and not knowing anyone or what to do, but straight away the group was warm and welcoming.

....And now - Wendy and Sharon pictured this year

"Sharon sat me with a lovely lady she knew and I soon felt like i was amongst like minded people”

Wendy added: “I read all the Slimming World books in my pack and changed some of the things I was buying – nothing major or expensive – and in the first week I felt like i was actually eating a lot more than before.

“I was nervous about my first weigh in, and to my amazement I lost 5lbs in my first week. After that I was hooked.

"This is the easiest plan I’ve ever tried and it just feels like my life now.

"I lost weight every week and reached my chosen target weight of two stone in 20 weeks, I’m wearing clothes I haven’t worn for years.

"After my heart attack I was scared and worried about my health and being around to see my grandchildren grow up, but now I feel healthier and happier than ever.”

Sharon commented: “When mum had her heart attack it was one of the scariest moments of my life. She was only 57 and I was sacred we would lose he.

"I’m in my 50’s myself now, I can’t imagine if we’d been without her, but we’re both so much healthier than we were when she had her heart attack.

“She’s done amazing, I’m so proud of her. She’s now my right hand woman in group, helping me set up and being on our lovely social team.

"I know she looks forward to Mondays and enjoys the social side as well as her health benefits, and seeing me every Monday is a bonus I hope!”