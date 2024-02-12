Hendy Group names Ollie Clayton as Apprentice of the Year
Ollie joined Hendy Group in Portsmouth 18 months ago after learning more about the company and its apprentice offering at a local careers fair. He was described by colleagues as clearly demonstrating dedication to their chosen career path.
Hendy Group director of people & organisational development Sarah Martyn said: “Ollie shows us that apprenticeships programmes are key to the future talent pipeline, and we have no doubt he will now go from strength to strength within the sales department.”
This accolade coincided National Apprenticeship Week and Sarah said apprentices such as Ollie are integral to the future success of the company.
"Investing in our future talent is key to long-term business sustainability and growth,” said Sarah. “We look for apprentices who really want a career and we commit to providing that.”
In the last few years, Hendy has introduced apprentices in a range of roles, such as marketing, business administration, and sales, in addition to the more traditional technician apprentices.
Hendy currently has 65 apprentices working across the business with 19 due to graduate this year.
“Apprentices bring fresh ideas and contribute to the success of our teams through their dedication to development. Apprentices are key in our investment in future talent and bridge the skills gap we see industry wide.”
A key component in the training for apprentices is support from managers who receive tailored training so that they can support apprentices from day one and each year chief executive Paul Hendy invites new and graduating apprentices for a special day off site to celebrate their contribution and achievement.
“I am immensely proud of the contribution our apprentices make to Team Hendy and I’m excited to continue to develop our apprenticeship offering and support them to have a successful career with us,” added Sarah.