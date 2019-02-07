Here are all the new animals you can see at Marwell Zoo in 2019 

MARWELL Zoo has welcomed the arrival of a number of new animals for 2019.

Visitors will be able to get see the latest residents to call the Hampshire attraction their home.

Pipi has arrived from Chester Zoo. Picture: Marwell Zoo

Here is all you need to know about the new arrivals:

A tiny white-faced saki monkey infant

This baby monkey is now calling Marwell Zoo its home.

On it’s website the zoo said: ‘The little one is the third infant for parents Twenke and Manja and is settling in well with brothers Denny and Diego.

Six golden orb spiders are now calling the zoo home. Picture: Marwell Zoo

‘Keepers are waiting until they can sex the tiny monkey before giving him or her a name.

‘So keep your eyes peeled for updates from Life Among the Trees!’

A white-naped pheasant pigeon

Arriving from Chester Zoo, Pipi is now calling the Hampshire zoo his home.

Marwell Zoo's ring-tailed coatis have left for Jimmy's Farm. Picture: Marwell Zoo

Here’s what Marwell Zoo have said about him: ‘The new bird is a male named Pipi (creatively derived from PP aka. pheasant pigeon).

‘He arrived from Chester Zoo, and has joined our female in Tropical House.

‘While the male and female look identical, the keepers can tell the pair apart by their identity bands and their behaviour.

‘This species have also been seen ‘displaying’ to each other by bobbing their tails and keepers have heard them calling for each other, so listen out for the white-naped pigeon calls next time you’re in Tropical House!’

Darwin has bid farewell to the zoo and moved to a new home in Italy. Picture: Marwell Zoo

Golden orb spiders

One for the arachnophobes to avoid, six of these female spiders have arrived from London zoo.

Marwell Zoo says on it’s website: ‘his species are from Australia, New Zealand, New Guinea and New Caledonia and the name ‘golden’ actually comes from the colour of their web rather than the spider itself - in certain lights the silk shines like gold.

‘The females have now settled in and can be spotted in their rather impressive webs. Keepers hope to introduce males at a later date, but for now they are a non-breeding group.

‘You can spot these unique spiders in our Tropical House alongside our crocodile monitor lizard, Dali.’

However there have also been a couple of departures from Marwell Zoo for this year.

Goodbye to Darwin and the ring-tailed coatis

The Bactrian camel, Darwin, has left Marwell Zoo to join Leo Wild Park in Italy – he departed for his new home at the end of November and he is said to be settling in well to his new home.

While the zoo’s group of ring-tailed coatis have also left and moved to Jimmy’s Farm in December 2018.