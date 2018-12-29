Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport

Have your say

Here are some of the latest planning applications submitted in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham.

PORTSMOUTH

St Thomas: Demolition of an existing extension and construction of a new single-storey side and rear extension with a raised patio and Juliet balconies at 30 St Edwards Road; Mr Trevor Blofeld.

Nelson: Installation of six CCTV cameras in a car park adjacent to Peninsular House; Mr Ben Palmer.

GOSPORT

Town: Construction of a single-storey side extension including alterations to height of side elevation window at Gosport and Fareham RFC; Mr Phillip Samson.

Lee East: Construction of a single-storey side and rear extension at 158 Skipper Way; Mr Stuart Scott.

FAREHAM

Hill Head: Proposed two storey side extension and replacement single-storey rear extension at 33 Cottes Way; Mr & Mrs Frogley.

Titchfield Common: Single-storey extension at 146 Hunts Pond Road; Mr Craig Williams.

Portchester West: Two storey side extension and enlarged rear dormer at 60 Dore Avenue; Mr Ryan Zealand.

HAVANT

Hayling West: Demolition of an existing glasshouse and construction of nine three-bedroom properties with improved access and associated parking at Manor Road Nurseries; Mr C Hurley.

Stakes: Installation of an ATM machine at 39 Mill Road; Ms Jan Clark.