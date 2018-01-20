Here are the latest planning applications in your area

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH

St Jude: Construction of three-storey house over basement following demolition of existing house and garage at 2B Merton Road; Mr & Mrs Gary and Sarah Bird.

St Jude: Conversion from offices (Class A2) to self-contained flat (Class C3) at 45A Osborne Road; Mr John Hutchings.

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of part two-storey/part single-storey side/rear extension to include proposed new front entrance at 63 Solent Road; Mr & Mrs Hugh & Claire Hooper.

Cosham: Construction of part two-storey/part single-storey rear extension at 51 Medina Road; Mr & Mrs Matthew Hilliar.

FAREHAM

Locks Heath: Single-storey rear extension to extend an existing kitchen, add a studio and utility room with entrance way between garage and house at 16 Monterey Drive; Mr Lang.

Hill Head: Single-storey rear extension, side porch and detached outbuilding at 19 Old Farm Lane; Mr Ian Woodhouse.

Sarisbury: Two storey/ first floor rear extension at Meadow Brook, Oslands Lane; Mr Andrew Lambert.

Warsash: Single-storey rear extension at 57 Newtown Road; Mr B Mason.

Stubbington: Two-storey side extension and revised parking area with dropped kerb access at 17 Kingsmead Avenue; Ms A Keys.

HAVANT

Hart Plain: Single-storey rear and side extension, new porch to front at 23 Clinton Road; Mr Chapman.

Stakes: Demolition of existing detached garage and construction of single-storey front, side and rear extensions at 21 Hurstville Drive; Mrs Sukhorukov.

Emsworth: Change of windows from UPVC to aluminium-framed, change of tiled hung elevations to cedar cladding and update of first-floor balcony balustrades to glass and metal postings at 12 Harbour Way; Mr Bates.

GOSPORT

Lee West: Change of use from a hairdressers to a yoga studio at 1 Marine Parade West; Ms Julie Hind.

Grange: Construction of two-storey side extension at 17 Ensign Drive; Mr R & Ms V Morey and Wallace.

Anglesey: Listed building application – reinstatement of fireplaces at 1 Haslar Terrace (conservation area); Ms Tania Grant.