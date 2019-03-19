Here's why there will be a fireworks display at Portsmouth Naval Base tomorrow

A FIREWORKS display will be held at the naval base tomorrow evening to mark a charity serving the Royal Navy community.

A celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of The White Ensign Association will be held at the Portsmouth tidal basin between 7.40pm and 7.50pm tomorrow.

People are being encouraged to come along to enjoy the fun and celebrate the efforts of the charity.

The White Ensign Association is a charity that supports Royal Navy personnel past and present, as well as Reserves and families.

Chief executive of the charity, John Lavery, said the display will be about 10 minutes long.

For more info go to whiteensign.co.uk.