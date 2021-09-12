Hit and run driver leaves schoolgirl with broken ankle in Waterlooville - family appeal for witnesses

Lydia Craig, 14, was on her way to Crookhorn College on Thursday morning, when she was hit by a white car in Purbrook Way, on the junction of Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville.

The teenager managed to hobble into school, and she was taken to hospital where it was discovered that she had fractured her ankle and hurt her hip.

Mum Suzanne Skye, 41, from Cowplain, said: ‘As she stepped off the kerb, she saw him rev up and he caught her.

Pictured is: Lydia Craig Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-6)

‘She has hurt her hip and ankle, but she was lucky that he didn’t do any more damage.

‘She shouted at him, but he didn’t stop.’

Lydia has given the description to the police, but she was so shaken up, all she can remember is that it was a white car, with a male driver, who had his windows down and loud music playing.

Pictured is: Suzanne Skye and Lydia Craig Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-11)

Mum-of-three Suzanne added: ‘She has only just gone back to school so this was the last thing we needed.

‘We are all shocked and pretty peeved off. It’s the one thing that you worry about as a mum when they are going to school, that one of them will be hit by a car.

‘It is a nightmare. If anybody heard or saw anything, before or after, please get in touch with the police.

‘If this person does not stop when they hit a child, what will make them stop?

‘They shouldn’t be on the roads.’

Nan Jacqui Willis, from Fareham, said: ‘Accidents happen and we know that but what we can’t get our heads around is that they never stopped.

‘You shouldn’t hit anyone, let alone a child, and not stop.

‘As her grandparents we are furious and that’s putting it mildly. We want this man caught, he could’ve killed her.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Purbrook Way, at around 8.25am on September 9.

‘The pedestrian, a 14-year-old girl, sustained an injury to her ankle.

‘The vehicle did not stop at the time.

‘Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210361358.’

