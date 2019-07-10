Holbrook Road in Portsmouth closed off following serious incident

ONE of the main roads through the centre of Portsmouth has been closed by police.

Holbrook Road has been closed off between the roundabouts with Arundel Street and Somers Road North this morning, following a serious incident.

Police at the junction of Arundel Street and Holbrook Road in Portsmouth diverting traffic after an accident. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Images and video captured this morning show the scene of the incident.

Cars are currently being diverted by police via Arundel Street, or through the ASDA car park – with the help of staff – if they are heading towards Southsea.

SEE ALSO: HMS Queen Elizabeth back in Portsmouth early after leak

This has led to major congestion through Fratton Road, and drivers are urged to avoid the area if at all possible.

The exact nature of the incident is currently unknown, but Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for comment by The News.

READ MORE: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injury after incident on main Portsmouth road

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We’ll be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the rest of the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on Twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.