Home alone boy left cowering as axe-wielding intruder with head torch burgles Gosport house 

A YOUNG boy was left cowering under a table as an axe-wielding burglar wearing a head torch ransacked his parents’ Gosport house while he was alone at home.

But the quick-thinking 11-year-old turned hero as he called his dad on the phone before whispering to warn him there was an intruder lurking in the property.

David Blake

The horrified parent then leapt into action after rushing back and confronting burglar David Blake.

A struggle between the two men took place as the homeowner grappled to stop Blake escaping with items he had put in a large Sports Direct bag, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Callous Blake, 38, of St Vincent Road, Gosport, was left empty handed after the hero dad was able to stop the items being stolen. They included a Playstation and bottle of alcohol.

An axe, which did not belong to the family, was also found in the bag.

Police attended and carried out a frantic search for the assailant before finding Blake nearby – who then headbutted an officer in the face.

Prosecutor Adam Norris said: ‘The boy was at home alone playing on his computer when he heard a loud smash downstairs and a door open.

‘Knowing someone was in the house the boy called his dad, who was at the pub. The boy whispered to his dad: “Someone is in the house”.

‘The dad thought it was a joke at first before realising his son was being serious and ran as fast as he could back to the house where he saw the defendant in the kitchen who was making irrational comments about debt collectors.

‘There was then a wrestling match between the two men where the victim was able to snatch the bag. The defendant then fled.’

When Blake was placed into custody after his arrest he lashed out at a door which swung and smashed into a policeman.

Later on when another officer went to check on Blake after seeing him fiddling with a shoelace, the defendant ‘hit out’ at the officer.

The court heard Blake, who admitted burglary and three charges of assault, had spent time in custody in 2002 and 2005 – and had committed a burglary on a previous occasion.

Defending Daniel Reilly said heroin addict Blake was remorseful. ‘I’m so ashamed of my actions,’ the defendant said, according to the barrister.

Recorder Timothy Grice sentenced Blake to one year in jail. He said: ‘It is clear that a boy was in the house and was left terrified upstairs while you were downstairs with a head torch on burgling the house.’