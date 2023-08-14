One in 14 people over the age of 65 are living with dementia and these numbers are increasing sharply because people are living longer and often don’t know where to go for support.

With two sessions already held locally at Boots in Gunwharf and another at Spark Community Space, the sessions by Home Instead Portsmouth provided support to local residents on dementia, including offering advice and guidance for people caring for a loved one with dementia and techniques to manage the condition in the home.

Home Instead’s next Key to Care event is planned for Wednesday, August 16 and will welcome Bramsdon and Child Solicitors to talk about power of attorney. Key to Care is the latest incentive for the home care company which has already supported a number of local organisations with dementia training, including the Lighthouse Group, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Carers Centre, The You Trust, with further plans in the pipeline.

The Home Instead team working to make Portsmouth Dementia friendly

Home Instead Portsmouth owner, Helen Brown, said: “Our Key to Care sessions are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to our dementia work in the community. Having worked with so many organisations already with dementia support, we will soon be starting a dementia programme with Portsmouth Football Club and then on to the Mary Rose Trust and Hover Travel in September.”

Helen continued: “As a home care company providing support to individuals in our community with Dementia, we feel it’s our duty to raise awareness of the condition amongst other local organisations, so that the whole city is dementia aware and more importantly dementia friendly, we even have plans for a dementia friendly high street in North End and are in talks with local councillors to help make this happen”.

The company has recently been awarded the Innovation Award, nominated for The Impact Award at the forthcoming Dembe Awards in October, as well as Helen being awarded Women Entrepreneur 2023.

The session will be held tomorrow from 11.30-1.30pm at Spark Community Space, The Pompey Centre, Fratton.