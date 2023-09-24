News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Home Secretary visits to open new Restart office

New offices have opened in Fareham and Gosport to support local people with employment opportunities through the Restart Scheme.
By Jo ThomsonContributor
Published 24th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Home Secretary and Fareham MP Suella Braverma was welcomed by the Whitehead-Ross Education Fareham Restart team for their official office opening in West Street.

They were also joined by staff from Fareham Jobcentre and senior members of the Fedcap Management Team before heading over to Gosport, where the town’s MP, Dame Caroline Dinenage, attended the official opening of their new High Street premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In both offices, participants were keen to share their Restart journey with the guests and provided fantastic examples of how the Restart Scheme supports customers to overcome barriers to employment.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman at the new Restart office in FarehamHome Secretary Suella Braverman at the new Restart office in Fareham
Home Secretary Suella Braverman at the new Restart office in Fareham
Most Popular

Anna Hammond, Performance Manager for Fareham and Gosport, enthused: “I am so excited to be supporting our communities, upskilling them and preparing them towards sustainable employment.

"The team are passionate about putting our participants first to ensure we provide them with the best coaching, training and tailored one to one support suitable for their individual needs.

"This is an incredibly exciting resource for the Gosport and Fareham communities – customers and employers alike, and we look forward to working closely with everyone to achieve fantastic results.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the last 12 months, WREC have supported 476 participants on the Restart Scheme across Gosport, Fareham and Worthing, with 196 securing employment.

For more details, email [email protected] or [email protected]

Related topics:GosportFarehamCaroline DinenageWest Street