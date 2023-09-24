Home Secretary visits to open new Restart office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home Secretary and Fareham MP Suella Braverma was welcomed by the Whitehead-Ross Education Fareham Restart team for their official office opening in West Street.

They were also joined by staff from Fareham Jobcentre and senior members of the Fedcap Management Team before heading over to Gosport, where the town’s MP, Dame Caroline Dinenage, attended the official opening of their new High Street premises.

In both offices, participants were keen to share their Restart journey with the guests and provided fantastic examples of how the Restart Scheme supports customers to overcome barriers to employment.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman at the new Restart office in Fareham

Anna Hammond, Performance Manager for Fareham and Gosport, enthused: “I am so excited to be supporting our communities, upskilling them and preparing them towards sustainable employment.

"The team are passionate about putting our participants first to ensure we provide them with the best coaching, training and tailored one to one support suitable for their individual needs.

"This is an incredibly exciting resource for the Gosport and Fareham communities – customers and employers alike, and we look forward to working closely with everyone to achieve fantastic results.”

