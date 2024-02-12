Homelessness organisation receives housebuilder funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Saints has a number of accommodation and support services across Berkshire, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton, and has been around for over 23 years.

The organisation, which formed in 2001 after a merger between two groups who shared the same passion for supporting vulnerable people, has been backed by housebuilder Miller Homes, through a year-long programme of fundraising efforts by the developer’s staff.

Miller Homes, whose Southern region is based in Basingstoke, has raised over £2,910 for Two Saints over the course of the past year, through various activities including charitable walks, raffles, sweepstakes and bake sales.

The housebuilder had chosen Two Saints as its regional charity of the year in 2023 because of the passion shown by the organisation towards building better futures for its clients.

Richard Gammage, chief executive of Two Saints, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this donation from Miller Homes, it will make a substantial difference in helping our clients get the support they need as they rebuild their lives.

“It represents so much more than a donation, it underscores Miller Homes’ commitment to support us and our vulnerable clients as we work with them to make their lives better. So, I’d like to extend a big thank you to Miller Homes on behalf of all of us at Two Saints.”

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “We carefully consider which charity to partner with for a period of time because so many have such strong merits, but we felt compelled to work with Two Saints whose ethos mirrors our own, so we’re thrilled to have been able to raise almost £3,000 for the charity over the past year.

“Our staff took part in almost 20 different fundraising events and activities to help raise money for Two Saints, including our Active April charity walking programme which helped to raise nearly £1,800 alone.

“We hope the money raised for Two Saints will go towards their overall charity strategy for the forthcoming year, and vulnerable people across southern England will be able to work closely with the charity to find the help they need. We wish the entire Two Saints team the very best for the future.”

Miller Homes Southern is currently building new homes across Hampshire and Oxfordshire, including in Eastergate, Oakley and Chichester.