Water supplier Portsmouth Water has confirmed that they are investigating an issue which has left some homes with no water or very low water pressure.

In a statement posted to their Twitter page, Portsmouth Water said: ‘We have an issue in the Gosport/Stubbington area resulting in low pressure/no water for some of our customers.

‘We are aware and we have a team out working on this. We hope to have your supplies restored as soon as possible.’

Homes in Gosport and Stubbington have woken up this morning with no water supply due to an issue - and Portsmouth Water are trying to resolve the incident.

Customers in Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham have also reported being affected by the issue. The Portsmouth Water website is currently down due to a high volume of traffic brought about by the issues.

They will be using their Twitter page to update customers on the ongoing situation until the site is back up and running.

Bob Taylor, CEO of Portsmouth Water, has issued an apology to the households that have been affected by the water outage this morning.

He said: ‘The problem this morning in Gosport started at around 6am with the malfunctioning of a control valve that manages pressures in the area. We responded quickly, diagnosed the problem and are looking at ways to restore water supplies to the area in a controlled way very soon.

