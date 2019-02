HOODED yobs went on the rampage in Gosport last night – leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Three men in their 20s, who had concealed their faces and were wearing dark clothes, smashed in a number of wing mirrors on cars – causing ‘significant damage’.

The incidents took place in St Nicholas Avenue and Turner Avenue overnight.

Police are now appealing for information on what they believe was ‘indiscriminate acts of vandalism’.

Anyone with information should call Gosport police on 101.